Gary L. Whitlock Purchases 10,000 Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Stock

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Director Gary L. Whitlock bought 10,000 shares of Enviva Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,014.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of EVA stock opened at $51.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.32 and a beta of 1.00. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.29.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $241.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 747.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,363,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,463,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,473,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 60,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enviva Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

