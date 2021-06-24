Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.07.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of -37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 26,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

