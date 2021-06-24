Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.64.

YEXT opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.42. Yext has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $20.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $144,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $32,241.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,796.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,116 in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Yext in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

