Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Truist

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective raised by Truist from $102.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.94.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG opened at $132.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $136.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.