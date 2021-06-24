Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC downgraded Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kering from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. Kering has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $92.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $110.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.501 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Kering’s dividend payout ratio is 56.11%.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

