NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $875.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $715.00 to $875.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $676.23.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $762.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $637.68. The company has a market cap of $474.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $356.00 and a 1 year high of $775.00.

NVIDIA’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total transaction of $251,684.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,294.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,804 shares of company stock worth $59,453,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

