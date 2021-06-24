Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SMEGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Energy currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS SMEGF opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.96. Siemens Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

