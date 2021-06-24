Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $245,000 Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALE opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $72.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALE shares. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

