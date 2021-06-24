Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Viomi Technology were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 84.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 54,882 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIOT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

VIOT stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.90. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viomi Technology Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

