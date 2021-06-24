New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of CNX Resources worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,304 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in CNX Resources by 4,656.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 19,579,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CNX Resources by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,606,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,946,000 after buying an additional 2,708,551 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,011,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.60. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.