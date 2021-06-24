Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLFD. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Northland Securities raised Clearfield from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.47 million, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearfield will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,219,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,627,262.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,642 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,768.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,550,300 over the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 34.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Clearfield by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

