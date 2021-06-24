E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $87,000 Position in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRLD. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

PRLD opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $772,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $486,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,826 shares of company stock worth $3,324,858. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRLD. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

