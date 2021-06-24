Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stake Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 42,349 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Riverview Bancorp were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 53,502 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 457,289 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RVSB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.86. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 7.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

