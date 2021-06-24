Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $102.72

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.72 and last traded at $102.26, with a volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.26.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,027 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,390,000. Western Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,599,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $58,904,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,946,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

