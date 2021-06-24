-$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.05) and the highest is ($0.07). Alaska Air Group reported earnings of ($3.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $8.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $63.78 on Monday. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In related news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,462 shares of company stock worth $4,940,476 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

