Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Shares Gap Down to $6.34

Shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.34, but opened at $6.15. Smart Share Global shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 562 shares changing hands.

EM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Smart Share Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Smart Share Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.90 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Smart Share Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.40 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Smart Share Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($21.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter.

Smart Share Global Company Profile

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

