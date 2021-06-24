MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 45,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 713,668 shares.The stock last traded at $21.30 and had previously closed at $21.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. FMR LLC raised its position in MAG Silver by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in MAG Silver by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in MAG Silver by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

