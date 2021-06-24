ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.01 and last traded at $102.01. Approximately 4,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 323,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.02.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. TheStreet cut ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital increased their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after buying an additional 281,723 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,369,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,019,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 223,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 619.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 185,925 shares during the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

