Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to announce sales of $10.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.30 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $7.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $39.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.52 billion to $39.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $43.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.39 billion to $45.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.
In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $347.75 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $148.19 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $364.30.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.
