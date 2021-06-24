Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $117,000 in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLOV stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

