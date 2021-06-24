Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $156,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 95.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 27,786 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 297,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,317 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

