Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 27,525 Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRSX. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the first quarter worth approximately $858,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 85,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

FRSX opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $5.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry. It develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. The company offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net Protect, a cellular-based V2X solution that provides real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, scooter drivers, etc.

