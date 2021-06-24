Analyzing Visa (NYSE:V) & ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Visa (NYSE:V) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Visa and ACV Auctions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $21.85 billion 20.93 $10.87 billion $5.04 46.56 ACV Auctions $208.36 million 17.76 -$41.02 million N/A N/A

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions.

Profitability

This table compares Visa and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 49.93% 33.86% 13.75% ACV Auctions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Visa and ACV Auctions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 0 23 0 3.00 ACV Auctions 0 7 4 0 2.36

Visa currently has a consensus price target of $255.72, suggesting a potential upside of 8.97%. ACV Auctions has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.93%. Given ACV Auctions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than Visa.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.4% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Visa beats ACV Auctions on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. In addition, the company offers card products, platforms, and value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPAY, and PLUS brands. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc., operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

