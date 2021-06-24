Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock Position Lowered by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 204,030 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Shares of VRA opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $418.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vera Bradley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In other Vera Bradley news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $190,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $54,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $17,772,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 564,773 shares of company stock worth $6,224,221 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.