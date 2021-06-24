Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $52,000 Investment in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,486,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,495,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after buying an additional 1,575,009 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,213,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 1,333,333 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $1,038,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas stock opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $935.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.35. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $6.94.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 163.12% and a negative net margin of 46.55%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

