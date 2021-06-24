Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Inseego were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter worth $2,085,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inseego by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,705,000 after acquiring an additional 366,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on INSG. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Inseego Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

