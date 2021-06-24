Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 959.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,846 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,349 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mammoth Energy Services were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TUSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $1,657,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 21,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 45,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

TUSK opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $186.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.14. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 12.77%.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

