Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valhi were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Valhi by 55,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Valhi by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Valhi by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Valhi by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VHI opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49. Valhi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $687.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

