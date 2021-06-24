Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,837,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $198.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

