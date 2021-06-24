5,939 Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $73.34 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $78.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

