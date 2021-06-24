Insider Selling: Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) SVP Sells $1,754,800.00 in Stock

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $87.52 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.