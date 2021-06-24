Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $430,000 Position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,806 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZRE. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZRE. Barclays lowered their target price on Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Azure Power Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azure Power Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE AZRE opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Azure Power Global Limited has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.11.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.