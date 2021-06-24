UBS Group AG Grows Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 432.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,350 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,083,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,188,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,246,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,135,000 after buying an additional 640,610 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 460,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after buying an additional 349,251 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after buying an additional 154,996 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLF opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.27. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

