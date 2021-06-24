Insider Selling: American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) President Sells $707,282.45 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) President H Allan Dow sold 28,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $707,282.45. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Software stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.98. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $739.53 million, a PE ratio of 94.21 and a beta of 0.50.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in American Software by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Software by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in American Software during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

