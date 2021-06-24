Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells $669,963.49 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,437 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $448,085.34.

On Monday, May 10th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,562 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total value of $509,836.80.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total value of $692,139.42.

On Thursday, April 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total value of $330,125.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $350.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 95.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.93 and a 52-week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.