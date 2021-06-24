R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Major Shareholder Buys $545,343.00 in Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 86,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $545,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 200,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 650,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,491,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 13,138 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,265.62.

On Friday, June 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $126,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 5,904 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $38,021.76.

On Thursday, May 27th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 663,889 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,724,417.29.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 523,095 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,767,172.55.

Shares of RRD stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $450.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.74. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $7.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at $9,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,517,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 430,617 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at $11,680,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 381,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,767,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 1,586,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

