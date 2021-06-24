Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 643 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 22.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in GATX were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in GATX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in GATX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in GATX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GATX by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in GATX by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,329,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,784.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GATX opened at $89.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $106.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.08.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.