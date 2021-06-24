Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,619 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Steven Madden were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 63,491 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,998,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $423,802,000 after purchasing an additional 79,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 440.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 159,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,286.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $43.97 on Thursday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 183.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

