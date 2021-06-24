Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 130,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,365,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WD. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $856,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 149,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,877,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $107.30 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.13.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

