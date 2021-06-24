BlackRock Inc. Has $50.19 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 11,172.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,105 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $50,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,997,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SAP by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,055,054,000 after purchasing an additional 262,949 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,355,000. Coerente Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $10,466,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,228,000 after buying an additional 58,543 shares in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $138.71 on Thursday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $2.189 dividend. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.27.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

