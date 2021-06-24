Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $351,000 Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,111 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,673,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,783,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,536,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,129,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $92,959,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

SFM opened at $26.98 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

