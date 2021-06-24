BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,426 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.37% of WideOpenWest worth $51,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 940,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after buying an additional 43,830 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 83,368 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 413,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 49,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WideOpenWest by 4,305.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 363,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Shares of WOW opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.80.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on WideOpenWest in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.