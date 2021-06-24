Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dnb Asa from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Dnb Asa to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dnb Asa currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Dnb Asa alerts:

OTCMKTS DNHBY opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.54. Dnb Asa has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $23.16.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.