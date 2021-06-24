Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CFRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $127.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

