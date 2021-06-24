Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 158,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 90,576 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 72,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,172,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,701,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,994,000 after buying an additional 21,875 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEB. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

PEB stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.74%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.