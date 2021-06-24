Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading Down 6.8%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.81. 65,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 15,261,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Canaan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 4.24.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the first quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Canaan by 63,705.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

