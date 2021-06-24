Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s stock price rose 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.15 and last traded at $36.97. Approximately 52,294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 19,947,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.

SPCE has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.79.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 21.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

