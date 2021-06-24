Jaume Pons Sells 16,700 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $978,453.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 521,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,560,485.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jaume Pons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $930,357.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $962,421.00.

Shares of ALXO opened at $53.96 on Thursday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $117.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.99.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALXO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $1,155,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $1,440,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,372,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,331,000 after buying an additional 543,735 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 309.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 13,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $1,276,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

