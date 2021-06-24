FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading 3.6% Higher

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) was up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 116,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 33,381,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FCEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 5.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

