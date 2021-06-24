eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,060,926.75 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 255,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $1,060,926.75. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 300 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $1,197.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 212,679 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $812,433.78.

On Friday, June 11th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 3,700 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $13,061.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 12,019 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $42,547.26.

On Monday, June 7th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 19,762 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $71,538.44.

On Thursday, March 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 85,505 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $280,456.40.

NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. eMagin Co. has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMAN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eMagin by 3,250.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,008 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in eMagin in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eMagin by 33.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 118,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in eMagin by 18.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 60,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in eMagin by 212.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 204,822 shares in the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

