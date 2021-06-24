eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,060,926.75 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 255,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $1,060,926.75. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 300 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $1,197.00.
- On Monday, June 14th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 212,679 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $812,433.78.
- On Friday, June 11th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 3,700 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $13,061.00.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 12,019 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $42,547.26.
- On Monday, June 7th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 19,762 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $71,538.44.
- On Thursday, March 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 85,505 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $280,456.40.
NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. eMagin Co. has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.69.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eMagin by 3,250.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,008 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in eMagin in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eMagin by 33.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 118,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in eMagin by 18.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 60,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in eMagin by 212.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 204,822 shares in the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About eMagin
eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.
